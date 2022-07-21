Dry and sunny

The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:

Dry with variable amounts of cloud this morning, then as the morning goes on the cloud will thin, allowing some long sunny spells through the afternoon. Light to moderate north or northwest winds with a maximum temperature of 19°C.

Cloudier tomorrow but remaining mostly dry, with light and variable winds and a top temperature up to 19°C.

Outlook

Cloudy on Saturday with rain arriving around the middle of the day. Light to moderate southerly winds increasing fresh to strong by early afternoon, with a maximum temperature reaching 20°C.

Sunrise: 5:13am Today Sunset: 9:36pm Today