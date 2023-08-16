The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry and plenty of sunshine today with a light and variable wind. Feeling rather pleasant in the sunshine with temperatures rising to 20°C.
Sunny spells tomorrow, as the moderate easterly breeze picks up in the evening, feeling rather fresh. The highest temperature will be around 21°C.
Outlook
Rain arrives Friday afternoon, becoming quite heavy at times, particularly in the evening and overnight into Saturday, as the easterly wind increases fresh to strong. Maximum temperature of 20°C.
Any remaining rain will soon clear to isolated showers early Saturday morning with sunny intervals developing thereafter. The fresh to strong south or southeast wind will veer to the southwest and decrease moderate to fresh overnight into Sunday.
Sunrise: 5:57am
Sunset: 8:47pm