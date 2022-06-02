Dry and sunny, cloudy later

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry and sunny to start, then cloud increasing in the afternoon with the risk of a few showery outbreaks of rain late evening and overnight into tomorrow. Light south or southeast wind and a maximum temperature of 16°C.

Into tomorrow, largely cloudy with a few showery outbreaks of rain during the morning. Becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon with sunny intervals developing. Moderate locally fresh mainly easterly wind and a top temperature of 17°C.

Outlook

Dry with sunny spells on Saturday with a moderate easterly wind and then more cloud around on Sunday with the risk of a few showers.