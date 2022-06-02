Dry and sunny, cloudy later
Thursday 2nd June 2022 5:31 am
Snaefell at 6.30am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry and sunny to start, then cloud increasing in the afternoon with the risk of a few showery outbreaks of rain late evening and overnight into tomorrow. Light south or southeast wind and a maximum temperature of 16°C.
Into tomorrow, largely cloudy with a few showery outbreaks of rain during the morning. Becoming drier and brighter in the afternoon with sunny intervals developing. Moderate locally fresh mainly easterly wind and a top temperature of 17°C.
Outlook
Dry with sunny spells on Saturday with a moderate easterly wind and then more cloud around on Sunday with the risk of a few showers.
Sunrise: 4:52am Today Sunset: 9:41pm Today
