Dry and sunny, getting windier later
Saturday 8th October 2022 6:37 am
Share
The view from the Bungalow at 7.35am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
Dry with sunny spells, a moderate westerly wind backing southwest in the afternoon and freshening later, with a top temperature up to 15°C.
Winds will strengthen overnight to become strong to near-gale force, with the minimum temperature around 9°C.
Outlook
Cloudy tomorrow with rain arriving early afternoon, falling heavy at times, before clearing away later in the evening. Strong southerly winds through the day, which will ease and veer west or northwest as the rain clears. Maximum temperature reaching 15°C.
Dry with sunny spells on Monday with a fresh northwest wind and a top temperature up to 14°C.
Sunrise: 7:33am Today Sunset: 6:39pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |