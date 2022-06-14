Dry and sunny, hitting 17C

Castletown at 7.24am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Fine and dry today, with long sunny spells soon developing. Maximum temperature 17 Celsius, and feeling quite warm in the light winds.

Tonight will continue dry and clear, with tomorrow then fine and sunny again as temperatures rise to 18 or 19 Celsius.

Outlook

Remaining mostly dry and fairly warm through Thursday and Friday.