The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry with sunny intervals this morning, then the risk of a few scattered showers this afternoon. Fresh to strong westerly winds, the maximum temperature 18 Celsius.
Outlook
A much higher risk of showers on Monday, these possibly heavy and prolonged for a time, tending to become dry with sunny intervals later in the day.
A risk of showery rain at first on Tuesday, then mostly dry through the afternoon, then generally dry with sunny intervals on Wednesday.
Sunrise: 4:51am
Sunset: 9:54pm