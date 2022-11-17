Dry at first but rain later

Thursday 17th November 2022 7:22 am
Share
Peel in the morning light
Sue Furner took this photo in Peel (Sue Furner )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Dry at first, though rain will soon arrive this morning and remain fairly persistent throughout the day and into the night, with heavier bursts at times, leading to some areas of standing water along the roads. North or northwest winds will increase to become fresh to strong later this morning. Top temperature 11°C.

Outlook

Outbreaks of rain continuing into tomorrow, which should peter out and gradually clear away through the morning, with the chance of some sunny intervals breaking through. Strong west or northwest winds easing later in the evening, with a top temperature reaching 11°C.

Mostly dry with sunny spells on Saturday, light to moderate westerly winds backing south and strengthening in the evening as a band of rain arrives. Maximum temperature 11°C.

Sunrise: 7:50am Today

Sunset: 4:17pm Today

More About:

Weather
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0