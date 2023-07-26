The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry this morning but turning cloudy with rain arriving mid-afternoon, heavy at times, the rain becoming lighter this evening and overnight. Light southwest winds will back south and freshening this afternoon, with a top temperature up to 18°C.
Outlook
Cloudy on Thursday with a few spots of showery rain at first, a moderate to fresh southwest breeze and temperature up to 19°C.
Sunny intervals but also occasional showers on Friday and for the weekend.
Sunrise: 5:21am Today Sunset: 9:28pm Today