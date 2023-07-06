The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Mainly dry and largely cloudy to start, then rain or drizzle arriving late afternoon and becoming persistent through the evening.
Moderate southwest wind backing south through the afternoon and becoming strong with near gales in the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 17°C.
Cloudy start tomorrow with the risk of outbreaks of rain or drizzle, this clearing as the morning progresses with sunny spells developing in the afternoon. Strong southerly winds gradually decreasing through the day, top temperature 20°C.
Outlook
On Saturday sunshine and occasional showers, heavy at times. Shower risk fades towards the evening. Fresh to strong south or southeast wind decreasing later, highest temperature 21°C.
Sunrise: 4:54am
Sunset: 9:52pm