Dry at first, rain this afternoon
Friday 17th June 2022 6:17 am
Peel at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Mainly dry and cloudy to start with a fresh locally strong south or southwest wind.
Cloud then lowering later in the morning with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the afternoon. This clearing in the evening as the wind veers northwest and eases. Maximum temperature 18°C.
Cooler and fresher tomorrow with variable cloud and bright or sunny intervals. Light to moderate westerly wind and a top temperature of 15°C.
Outlook
Dry with sunny intervals on Sunday with a fresh locally strong west or northwest wind. Highest temperature 16°C.
Sunrise: 4:45am Today Sunset: 9:54pm Today
