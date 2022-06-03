Dry by lunchtime
Friday 3rd June 2022 6:19 am
Share
The view from the Bungalow at 7.17am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain, becoming dry by lunchtime with sunny intervals later in the afternoon and into the evening. Mainly moderate easterly winds, the maximum temperature 17 Celsius.
Outlook
Sunny spells on Saturday and feeling quite warm with temperatures of 18 Celsius, then cloudier on Sunday with outbreaks of rain later.
Sunrise: 4:51am Today Sunset: 9:42pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |