Dry this morning, showers this afternoon
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry with sunny intervals this morning, though scattered showers will develop this afternoon. Breezy with a fresh south to southwest wind and a maximum temperature up to 12°C.
The showers later on may merge into some longer spells of rain at times this evening and overnight, with some heavier bursts possible, as the south to southwest wind gradually falls light. Minimum temperature around 7°C.
Outlook
Scattered showers will continue to affect the island tomorrow, before becoming more isolated during the afternoon with bright or sunny spells. A light and variable wind with top temperature around 10°C.
Tuesday will be dry with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. A light to moderate south-easterly wind with maximum temperature around 10°C.
Sunrise: 8:07am Today Sunset: 4:04pm Today
