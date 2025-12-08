With a series of yellow, amber and even a rare red warning due to come into force early this week, the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office has outlined how it determines the severity of weather alerts issued for the Isle of Man.
The island uses the UK’s three-tier warning system, yellow, amber and red, each indicating escalating levels of impact and risk.
A yellow warning is the lowest of the three, issued when weather is likely to cause minor disruption, such as delays to travel or localised issues on the roads.
An amber warning signifies a greater likelihood of significant impacts, including travel delays, road or rail closures, power cuts and, in some cases, a risk to life and property.
The most serious category is a red warning, reserved for dangerous weather events where there is a clear threat to life.
But determining which level to issue is not always straightforward.
Speaking previously to Isle of Man Today, Ronaldsway forecaster George Shimmin explained that several factors are taken into account.
‘It comes down to the level of confidence we have in the computer model data as well as the potential impact it would have on the island,’ he said.
‘If there is a good consensus among the computer models, then we are more confident in issuing a warning, knowing what colour the warning will be.
‘Equally, if there is a large spread in the computer model data, we would likely issue a yellow warning, monitor the situation to see how it develops, and update the warning as necessary.
‘There are occasions where the exact details remain very uncertain until the day before.
‘In summary, confidence in the model data, the potential impact of the weather event, guideline threshold values and local knowledge all come into play when issuing any weather warning.’
The explanation comes as the island prepares for Met Office issue 10-hour amber alert">an amber heavy rain warning overnight, followed by a rare red coastal overtopping warning on Tuesday afternoon, alongside a yellow warning for severe gales.
Authorities are urging the public to take extra care as the unsettled weather moves through.