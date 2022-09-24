Dry with lengthy spells of sunshine
Saturday 24th September 2022 6:28 am
Ramsey at 7.23am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
T he weather forecast by David Britton of the Met Office:
Any showers at first this morning will soon die away leaving the rest of today largely dry with lengthy spells of sunshine developing. Mainly moderate northerly wind and a top temperature of 16°C.
Outlook
Turning more cloudy on Sunday after a bright start and staying dry for much of the day, until rain arrives in the evening as the westerly wind strengthens. Top temperature of 16°C.
A mixture of bright or perhaps sunny spells and scattered blustery showers for Monday. Temperatures only reaching up to 14°C at best, and feeling colder in the fresh to strong north-westerly wind.
Sunrise: 7:07am Today Sunset: 7:13pm Today
