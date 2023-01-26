The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A dry day today with plenty of sunshine, light to moderate north to north-easterly winds and temperatures up to 8°C.
Staying dry this evening & tonight with some clear spells, light northeast winds, and with minimum temperatures as low as 1°C with a risk of frost.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be dry with some bright or sunny spells during the morning, before it turns increasingly cloudy through the afternoon. The light and variable breeze will settle to the west or southwest with highs of 6°C. Then patchy light rain and drizzle will arrive later in the night.
Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at first on Saturday will soon die away, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry but still rather cloudy. A light to moderate northwest wind with top temperature around 7°C.