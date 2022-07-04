Dry with sunny intervals

Port Erin at 6.40am ( Isle of Man Government )

The weather forecast from Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:

Dry today, with the cloud cover thinning to give sunny intervals.

Rather breezy in places at first with fresh westerly winds, but these will ease by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 Celsius.

Tonight will stay dry, then tomorrow will be largely cloudy with a risk of a little patchy light rain and drizzle. However, some bright intervals should develop at times too, with temperatures reaching 18 or 19 Celsius.

Outlook

Rather cloudy again on Wednesday, but with no more than a little patchy light rain possible.