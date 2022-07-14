The view from the Bungalow at 6.23am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:

Dry with sunny spells, light to moderate westerly winds and a maximum temperature reaching up to 20°C.

A cloudy start tomorrow with a small chance of some patchy light rain in the morning, then dry for the afternoon with sunny intervals developing. Light to moderate westerly winds will veer northwest early afternoon and freshen in places. Top temperature up to 20°C.

Outlook

Dry with plenty on sunshine over the weekend, with light winds and maximum temperatures reaching up to 22°C on Saturday, and 24°C on Sunday.