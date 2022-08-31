Dry with sunny spells
Wednesday 31st August 2022 6:20 am
The view from the Bungalow at 7.18am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from Stuart Davison from the Met Office:
Dry today with sunny spells developing and a light locally moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperature a warm 20°C.
Into tomorrow, another fine, dry and largely sunny day. Light to moderate mainly easterly wind and temperatures again around 20°C.
Outlook
A little more cloud around on Friday but still dry for the majority of the day. Rain then arriving overnight into Saturday as it becomes unsettled for the weekend with periods of potentially heavy rain at times.
Sunrise: 6:24am Today Sunset: 8:13pm Today
