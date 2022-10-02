Dry with sunny spells
Sunday 2nd October 2022 6:28 am
Douglas at 7.25am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Dry with sunny spells, a moderate westerly wind which will fall light through the day and back south overnight. Maximum temperature reaching up to 16°C.
Fairly cloudy and mostly dry tomorrow, though rain will arrive later on in the evening. A moderate southerly wind will gradually increasing to strong through the day, with a top temperature up to 16°C again.
Outlook
Continuing unsettled on Tuesday and Wednesday with strong winds and rain at times.
Sunrise: 7:21am Today Sunset: 6:53pm Today
