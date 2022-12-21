The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mostly dry today with sunny spells, a strong southwest wind and a top temperature of 10°C.
Largely dry and cloudy tomorrow but with the threat of some patchy light rain at times. Moderate southwest winds falling light and variable mid-morning with a top temperature up to 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:36am Today Sunset: 3:57pm Today
Outlook
Turning more unsettled on Friday with a band of rain and showers arriving in the morning, along with a fresh to strong easterly wind. Maximum temperature 9°C.