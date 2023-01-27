The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A cold start today with the risk of some frost in places at first, otherwise dry with sunny spells developing, although areas of cloud may affect the island at times. Light and variable winds and a top temperature of 8°C.
Sunrise: 8:15am Today
Sunset: 4:49pm Today
Outlook
Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at first on Saturday will soon die away, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry but still rather cloudy. Although with the chance of some further light spots of rain or drizzle again in the evening for a time. A light to moderate northwest wind with highest temperature around 8°C.
Mainly dry but rather cloudy during most of Sunday, then patchy rain and drizzle possible in the evening for a time. Moderate to fresh, locally strong west or southwest winds and temperatures up to 10°C.