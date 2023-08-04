The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry with sunny spells this morning accompanied by a fresh and gusty northwest wind.
The wind easing in the afternoon as cloud approaches from the west, maximum temperature 18°C.
Becoming very wet overnight with spells of heavy rain leading to a risk standing water and localised flooding.
Heavy rain becoming lighter tomorrow morning, then clearing to isolated showers in the afternoon. Strong easterly wind soon backing north or northwest and decreasing, top temperature 16°C.
Outlook
Sunny intervals and risk of showers on Sunday. Light to moderate mainly westerly wind and a highest temperature of 18°C.
Sunrise: 5:36am
Sunset: 9:12pm