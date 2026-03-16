Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping tomorrow (Tuesday).
It comes into force at 8.30am and will be in place until 12.30, with high tide at 10.30am.
Issued by forecaster Stuart Davison, he said: ‘Minor overtopping of waves and slight debris is expected around the time of high tide on Tuesday morning.’
The areas most likely to be affected include Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade and to a lesser extent Laxey Promenade.
The full forecast for tomorrow says it’s expected to be cloudy with occasional drizzle and hill fog, with moderate to good visibility at times but poor in drizzle.
Strong southerly to south-westerly winds are likely with gusts up to 45mph, easing later, with temperatures between 7°C and 11°C.
Looking further ahead, it’s expected to be dry on Wednesday with bright or sunny intervals as high pressure builds, bringing largely settled conditions for the rest of the week.
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