Dry with warm sunny spells

The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:

A rather cloudy start today but dry with spells of sunshine developing and becoming warm. The mostly light and variable winds will settle to the southeast or south, with afternoon temperatures rising to 22°C.

There’s a risk of a few showers overnight. Minimum temperature 14°C.

Outlook

A cloudy start tomorrow, then turning into a generally fine day with a good deal of sunshine and light to moderate southeast winds swinging southerly. Becoming very warm or hot with afternoon temperatures reaching about 24°C away from windward coasts.

Heat building on Monday and for Tuesday, becoming very hot inland with temperatures reaching between 26 and 28°C. Then getting some rain on Tuesday night and becoming much cooler from Wednesday as temperatures return to near normal with fresher winds from the northwest.