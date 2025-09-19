More than 40 young people received their Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Gold Award at Government House recently.
The recipients achieved the scheme’s highest award after completing a 12 to 18 month programme that included volunteering, learning new skills, physical activity and a four-day expedition. Participants must be aged 14 to 24 to take part.
Unlike the Silver and Bronze, the Gold Award also includes a residential section, where participants join an activity away from home and work with new people.
The recipients were each presented with a Gold badge by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, at the ceremony.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘Although the Duke of Edinburgh Awards have been running for nearly 70 years, they remain completely relevant.
‘Young people learn teamwork and problem-solving, develop resilience, push themselves to achieve goals, and grow in confidence. All of this prepares them for life’s challenges.
‘I would like to congratulate all our fantastic Gold recipients. This is a great accomplishment that demonstrates commitment, determination, and resilience.’
More than 600 young people are currently working towards a Bronze, Silver or Gold Award in the island.
This is delivered through secondary schools, the Youth Service, voluntary youth organisations, and independent groups. More information can be found on desc.gov.im or dofe.org.
Gold Award recipients: Castle Rushen High School (CRHS)Samuel Barker, Immi Beech, Ben Biltcliffe, Jasper Blackford, James Carcas, Holly Charmer, Florian Clements, Peter Cope, Noah Garcia-Fierro, Freya Gelling, Dora Giummri, Amelie Hutchinson, Louis Kennedy, Louis Laisney, Theo Mackie, Lisa Martin, Claire Mason, Ned McGregor, Oliver Nicholson, Amy Potts, Kate Potts, Freddie Sime, Lucy Sloane, Corbin Stewart, Matthew Valerga, Ruby Watterson. Ramsey Grammar School (RGS)Keira Brown, Abbigail Radcliffe, Aaron Rielly, Ayrton Withington, Darcey Withington. Independent Duke of Edinburgh (IDOE)Catreeney Ayres, Bree Cassidy, Katie Evans, Sarah Harris, Stella Karezi, Tom Leach, Edan Smith, Thomas Watterson. Independent participants Elliott Butler, Emily Osbourn. Isle of Man Explorers David Cowin. Compleat Care Ben Mason.