Ramsey men Robert John McCluskey, aged 45, of Prince’s Road, and Neil Grant Cleverley, aged 45, of St Paul’s Mews, have denied an allegation of burglary.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on July 26 and involve the duo entering a property and taking a bottle of wine.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was suitable for trial in summary court.
Mr McCluskey was represented in court by advocate Victoria Kinrade, while Mr Cleverley was represented by Paul Glover.
Both defence advocates agreed that the case should be heard in summary court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on October 10.
Bail continues for both parties.