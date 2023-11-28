A ‘Swim Against Suicide’ initiative on the island has seen £9,200 raised for related island charities.
David Higson and Marc ‘Paddy’ Purcell swam 83 miles in 25 separate legs around the island, being joined by various other swimmers in encouragement.
Money was raised for a variety of charities in the island such as Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man, New View Therapeutic Community, Isle Listen, Martin Gallier Project and Stamp Out Suicide.
David said: ‘I’ve always swam but the event has pushed me out of my comfort zone. The swim was in memory of my son Martin and in the hope that one day we will stamp out suicide.
‘I have been involved with the public health strategy for suicide prevention and I am part of the new island charity “Isle Stand Up To Suicide”.’
Cruse Bereavement Support IOM received £1,827.79 from the pair’s fundraising efforts.
Mary Doyle, chief executive at Cruse, said: ‘I would like to thank David and Paddy for all their fundraising efforts. David continues to work with Cruse as a much-valued bereavement volunteer too, and we are very grateful for him.’