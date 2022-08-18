E-Sign to play role in Digital West Bank and Gaza projects
Subscribe newsletter
E-Sign, the Douglas secure document management contract automation company, has signed a contract with the Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and IT.
It will play a key role in the Digital West Bank and Gaza project, which will shape the Palestinian digital economy.
The public signing ceremony took place last week at the Palestinian Parliament.
E-Sign representatives met the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and other stakeholders, to officially launch the project.
Funded by the World Bank, it will give Palestinean citizens sound digital infrastructure and access to digital services; as well as address education, health, agriculture and governmental services.
Ultimately, this will enable the creation of a strong digital economy, contribute to reduction of poverty and the improvement of everyday life for Palestinians.
The North Quay company will take on three areas of work, delivering across legal and regulatory, emergency response and citizen-based digital services.
This includes eSignature legal frameworks, certification authority, cyber security GDPR user access and data and a move into telecommunications to enable mass scale improvements.
Thomas Taylor, managing director of E-Sign said: ‘We are hugely excited to be involved in such a significant project to help provide citizens within Palestine with a solid digital infrastructure and access to digital services.’
E-Sign will also be working with another new client, Comply Direct. The Yorkshire-based environmental consultancy is changing their digital infrastructure, building in E-Sign’s enterprise solution as a part of their customer process and for automation of documentation management.
Bespoke agreements that E-Sign will be delivering include both voluntary and mandatory schemes across carbon management, environmental and social governance (ESG), packaging compliance, and more.
Mr Taylor said: ‘Our work with Comply Direct will ensure their important environmental consultancy work is delivered efficiently while reducing their carbon footprint; promoting electronic signature solutions at every touch point.’
E-Sign has also been granted ‘preferred supplier status’ by the University of Oxford for the provision of secure digital automation services.
The academic institution, which uses E-Sign’s solution across a variety of departments including clinical trials, housing, property, mental health and psychology, has given E-Sign the highest possible level of endorsement to meet their technical needs.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |