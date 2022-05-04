Early rain then dry
Wednesday 4th May 2022 6:19 am
Share
Peel at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A few outbreaks of rain at first, soon becoming dry with the cloud slowly lifting with sunny intervals developing from late morning onwards. Mainly moderate west or northwest winds, with the maximum temperature 14 Celsius.
Outlook
Mainly dry on Thursday, with some bright or sunny intervals, but outbreaks of rain will develop overnight into Friday.
Sunrise: 5:36am Today Sunset: 8:55pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |