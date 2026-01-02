The Isle of Man Young Farmers recently elected a new federation committee for the 2025-26 term.
Northern Young Farmers’ Jacob Duggan has been appointed as chairman. He farms a 100-plus dairy herd at Balladoole in Bride.
An IoMYF spokesperson said: ‘From writing sketches for the annual concert to organising off-island trips for 40-plus members, he’s a key part of the Northern Club and the Federation.
‘In the rare moments he’s not farming, you’ll find him demolishing beans or whipping up a mid-week roast with girlfriend Eva.’
Lee Quayle of Eastern has been appointed vice-chairman.
Lee is a mixed beef and sheep farmer from Baldrine who’s spent recent summers between the Isle of Man, New Zealand and Australia.
He’s been a Young Farmers member since 2010 and is a former Eastern chairman.
Bryony Kneale of Northern will continue in the role of secretary.
The interior designer runs two businesses with her fiancé, Michael. The last 12 months has been especially busy for the pair, as they’ve progressed work on their Glen Helen site and welcomed their daughter, Billie, in August.
The Central branch’s Lisa McMullin takes on the role of treasurer.
Lisa farms Glendown in Port St Mary where she has been working for the Cains since 2022 along with spending some afternoons working at Gillian Sheard Opticians.
In her spare time she plays netball for Simcocks Netball Club.
Sophie Lord continues as assistant secretary and Caitlin Corkill takes the role of assistant treasurer.
The spokesperson added: ‘A massive thank you to our outgoing chairman Michael Diehl for his dedication to the Federation this past year, and to all the members past and present who have helped us out this year.’