It was created from both the transfer from the general reserves, and the re-purposing of internal funds, economic recovery fund financial assistance scheme, and marketing initiatives. Mr Cannan provided a breakdown of funds allocated which includes: £25 million approved to the Department for Enterprise for the island infrastructure scheme, £2.9 million to the Manx Utilities for the Jurby water main, £1.3million approved to Department of Environment Food and Agriculture for the built environment reform programme and £2.4 million to the Department of Infrastructure for flight route support.