Education bosses have urged parents to stop posting concerns about their child’s school online, saying that naming and shaming students and parents on social media is wrong.
Instead, the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) has appealed to parents to use the appropriate channels to raise issues or provide feedback.
The department said it is aware of recent comments and statements made online but has asked parents and guardians to contact schools and DESC directly to raise issues.
The appeal comes following one high profile incident online which saw parents accuse staff at one site of humiliating students who did not pay a £1 donation on a recent dress down day.
Mum Katie Ohea recently alleged that children at St Ninian’s school were named in front of classmates if they had not paid the charity fee.
Ms Ohea alleged that staff were ‘singling out’ students, causing ‘utter embarrassment’ to those unable to contribute.
‘Even if it's legal to enforce such a payment, it’s morally wrong to humiliate them,’ Katie said.
‘The school has been charging £1 for dress-down days, but unlike every other school I’ve enquired at, St Ninian’s makes this a mandatory payment rather than a voluntary contribution.
‘Some families could be struggling – for some, it could be the difference between buying a loaf of bread to feed their kids or their child not being singled out at school.’
Another parent shared similar concerns, stating: ‘Calling out students in front of the entire classroom for not bringing £1 is humiliating.
‘[Staff] should take it up with the parents, not the child.’
The Department, which oversees all schools on the island, insisted that ‘no student is turned away’ for non-payment during school charity days.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Department is committed to supporting families and ensuring that all students can participate in school activities, regardless of their financial circumstances.
‘Schools ensure that any fundraising activities, including dress-down days, remain inclusive and voluntary.
‘St Ninian’s has a long-standing tradition of holding a non-uniform ‘Glad Rags’ Day on the last day of each half-term, which has been in place for more than 30 years.
‘Students are given the opportunity to donate £1 to wear non-uniform, and while all those who choose to participate are encouraged to contribute, no student is ever turned away if they are unable to do so.
‘The days are well-established as positive charitable events.’
In its fresh appeal Friday, a DESC spokesperson said: ‘The Department is aware of comments and statements that have been made online recently but requests that these are addressed through the appropriate channels available, either via the school or the Department.
‘This will ensure that we are able to establish what may have occurred and resolve concerns as soon as possible.
‘The Department is committed to ensuring the well-being of the entire school community and asks that individuals refrain from public shaming or harassment that targets our staff or students on social media.
‘The naming of individuals on social media has a negative impact on both their professional and personal lives and can cause significant distress.
‘If there are concerns or issues, these can be raised directly with the school or to the Department using this link: https://desc.gov.im/corporate/corporate/contact-us/.
‘This enables us to work together to create a supportive and respectful environment for all.’
What do you think about this issue? Share your views with our readers.
Email [email protected] with your views and we will consider it for publication in the Isle of Man Examiner’s letters page.
Don’t forget to include a phone number, your name and address, which we need to confirm the writer’s identity.
We don’t print phone numbers or full addresses and will respect anonymity if the author requests it.