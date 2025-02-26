The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) has leapt to the defence of island schools’ non-uniform day policy.
It comes after some parents accused staff at one site of humiliating students who did not pay a £1 donation on a recent dress down day.
Mum Katie Ohea recently alleged that children at St Ninian’s school were named in front of classmates if they had not paid the charity fee.
Ms Ohea alleged that staff were ‘singling out’ students, causing ‘utter embarrassment’ to those unable to contribute.
‘Even if it's legal to enforce such payment, it's morally wrong to humiliate them otherwise,’ Katie said.
‘The school have been charging £1 for dress down [day], but unlike every other school I've enquired at, they [St Ninian’s] make this a mandatory payment rather than a voluntary contribution.
‘Some families could be struggling – for some, it could be the difference between buying a loaf of bread to feed their kids or their child not being singled out at school.’
Another parent shared similar concerns: ‘Calling out students in front of the entire classroom for not bringing £1 is humiliating.
‘[Staff] should take it up with the parents, not the child.’
In response, the DESC, which oversees all island schools, said ‘no student is turned away’ for non-payment during school charity days.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Department is committed to supporting families and ensuring that all students can participate in school activities, regardless of their financial circumstances.
‘Schools ensure that any fundraising activities, including dress-down days, remain inclusive and voluntary.
‘St. Ninian’s has a long-standing tradition of holding a non-uniform “Glad Rags” day on the last day of each half-term, which has been in place for more than 30 years.
‘Students are given the opportunity to donate £1 to wear non-uniform, and while all those who choose to participate are encouraged to contribute, no student is ever turned away if they are unable to do so.
‘The days are well-established as positive charitable events.’
While the department emphasised that contributions are voluntary, the recent allegations have sparked wider conversations on social media about the handling of school fundraising activities and the importance of protecting students from potential embarrassment.
Non-uniform days at schools across the island are often used to raise funds for local charities.
Some have suggested that the Department should cancel non-uniform days entirely in order to avoid these issues from arising.
One parent commented: ‘I understand the need to raise money for good causes, but no child should be put in an uncomfortable position because of it.
‘There must be a way to handle this more sensitively.’
What do you think about this issue? Email [email protected] with your views and we will consider it for publication in the Isle of Man Examiner’s letters page.