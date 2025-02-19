Mum Katie Ohea has spoken out to voice her frustration to Isle of Man Today, alleging that children at St Ninian’s school were named in front of classmates if they had not paid the fee.
She claimed staff were ‘singling out’ students and causing ‘utter embarrassment’ to those who could not afford the contribution.
In an email to Isle of Man Today, which Katie also shared on social media and has since been widely circulated, she said: ‘The school have been charging £1 for dress down [day], but unlike every other school I've enquired at, they [St Ninian’s] make this a mandatory payment rather than a voluntary contribution.’
‘They [staff] stand at the front door and stop children to pay it. Those who don't then face utter embarrassment by a senior leader going class by class and reading out the names of children who haven't paid.’
‘Even if it's legal to enforce such payment, it's morally wrong to humiliate them otherwise.
‘Some families could be struggling – for some, it could be the difference between buying a loaf of bread to feed their kids or their child not being singled out at school.
‘We have uniforms to avoid singling out those who can't afford branded clothing, yet here we are highlighting those who can't afford a pound.’
Another parent voiced similar concerns to Isle of Man Today, saying: ‘Calling out students in front of the entire classroom for not bringing £1 is humiliating.
‘[Staff] should take it up with the parents, not the child.’
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture - the government department which acts as a spokesperson for all the island’s schools - has been approached for comment but has failed to respond.