Young people in the Isle of Man have been recognised for making an outstanding contribution to Manx culture in 2022 at the North American Manx Association (NAMA) awards in Douglas.
The event, which was attended by many Manx students, celebrated achievements made in language, art and music on the island.
Fraser McKenna, age 13, from Queen Elizabeth II High School, was recognised for his contribution to music due to his award winning talent in dance, piano and cello.
His fellow QEII student Elizabeth Radcliffe, 16, and 10-year-old Scarlett Radcliffe of Anagh Coar Primary School, were both recognised for their linguistic skills, while Castle Rushen High School A-level student Aalin Foster won the art prize for her textile work inspired by the Manx countryside.
University College Isle of Man’s Joel Kneen, 16, won the culture prize for his work behind the scenes as a lighting and sound technician for productions at Peel Centenary Centre and the Villa Gaiety.
A college spokesman said: ‘We’re proud to see Joel receive the culture award for all his hard work. Joel also volunteers his time to support musicians at QEII wind band and teaches dance at the Mad Hatter’s Dance School. Well done Joel.’
The accolades didn’t stop there, with Meri Wade and Matilda Watson picking up the Manx culture group award after seting up an initiative that co-ordinates opportunities for young Manx speakers outside of schools.
Cameron and Luke Strickett-Morling, aged 18 and 21, picked up the final Manx community award due to their support as ambassadors for ‘Phab’, an inclusive sheltered youth club ran by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s youth service.
The winners were all awarded with a specially minted silver medal by Kelly McCarthy, the president of NAMA.
Lawrence Skelly, President of Tynwald and former president of NAMA, also presented awards to students Naiya Myrie and Joseph Kneale for exceptional progress with the Manx language. He said: ‘Recognising our heritage and culture gives us a sense of unity and belonging, so it is crucial to acknowledge these fantastic young people for their outstanding contribution.’