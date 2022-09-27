Arts Aid announces new director
Adrienne Burnett, a former head teacher at Ballakermeen, has been appointed a trustee and a director of Arts Aid.
Ms Burnett recently retired from her role after spending 27 years at the school and the last 21 years as head teacher.
She said: ‘I am so pleased to be joining the board of Arts Aid.
‘I have been involved in education all my professional life, so it is a natural progression to join the board of a leading Isle of Man educational charity.’
Arts Aid is a charity that offers scholarships to Isle of Man residents to study in the arts.
‘I am looking forward to continuing to play an active role in assisting more and more of our exceptionally talented students from the Isle of Man to pursue their education and professional training in the arts,’ Ms Burnett said.
Charity chairman David Wertheim said: ‘Arts Aid is immensely fortunate that Adrienne has joined our board.
‘She brings with her vast experience and understanding of the educational world.
‘Adrienne is highly respected as an outstanding educator and was deeply admired by her students.
‘She will make a huge contribution both to Arts Aid and the amazingly talented people from the Isle of Man we strive to help.’
