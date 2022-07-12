Awards recognise UCM students’ achievements

Students who exceeded expectations or went ‘above and beyond’ have celebrated their accomplishments at University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) further education awards.

The annual event acknowledges not only those who achieve top grades and show commitment to their courses, but also those who have overcome hardships and difficult personal circumstances.

This year, 70 students received awards and recognition. Selected students from across all faculty areas attended one of four award presentations with tutors, peers, family and those who have supported them throughout their studies.

Students watched a personal video message recorded by NASA astronaut Nicole Stott about the importance of pursuing your dreams and her pride for the island, as an ‘honorary Manx astronaut’.

Mrs Stott’s husband Chris, who was born in Douglas, is currently chief executive of satellite company ManSat.

Upcoming chair of governors Leslie Wong presented two wellbeing awards, the Raina Chatel award to Kathleen Dempsey and the Heather Christian Peer Support Award to Caprice Barclay who also picked up the Level 2 Health and Social Care Endeavour award.

Principal Jesamine Kelly added: ‘The last two years have been challenging for students, having to adapt to remote learning, but with the support of family and friends they have got themselves here and should be incredibly proud.’