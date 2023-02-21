Cubs and Brownies found out what it was like to be a detective when they helped to solve the spoof case of the missing Castle Rushen Ruby.
The groups were invited to the Manx Museum in Douglas to what they thought would be a private screening of ‘Night at the Museum’ but instead took part in ‘The Big Lock In’ to find the thief.
The children were able to have a go at lifting finger prints, analysing hand writing samples, examining evidence, seeking out secret passageways, DNA swabbing and interviewing suspects.
The teams then reported their findings back to police in the incident room.
After examining the evidence in more detail, and with the help of some incriminating CCTV footage, the culprit was soon apprehended, handcuffed and taken to Douglas police station for further questioning.
‘The Big Lock In’ was jointly organised by Manx National Heritage and Girlguiding and Scouting Isle of Man to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Manx Museum.
Katie King, curator of art and social history for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘It was a memorable night for all involved.
‘The young people were fantastic at solving the clues and were excellent detectives.’
Su Simpson, island commissioner for Girlguiding Isle of Man, said: ‘We enjoy working with other organisations, so when we were approached by the Manx Museum to help celebrate their 100th anniversary we embraced the opportunity.’
James Smith, Cub leader at the 1st Marown Scout, said: ‘The Cubs were eager to put their super sleuth skills to the test.
‘While there were various valid theories as to who the perpetrator was, it was a team effort in identifying who had committed this heinous crime.
‘They practised teamwork in listening and debating, and I’m positive that they would love to try this again.’