Cairn is beginning to emerge at archaeological dig site

A team of archaeologists is currently working on a dig site in the hills outside of Kirk Michael.

The team includes students from the Universities of Leister and Newcastle and a range of local volunteers.

Professor Chris Fowler and Dr Rachel Crellin are leading the team, who are working in collaboration with Manx National Heritage.

It is their fourth trip to the site since 2017, but they haven’t been able to come and excavate since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, about a week into the dig, a cairn is beginning to emerge out of the excavation.

A cairn is a man-made pile (or stack) of stones raised for a purpose, usually as a marker or as a burial mound.