The University College Isle of Man is open for applications from people looking to study a full-time course starting in September 2023.
UCM opened its online applications for the 2023/24 academic year to coincide with the University College’s open evening.
The event saw more than 600 people attend to look around the facilities on offer, explore the campus, and find out more about the wide range of courses available.
Visitors enjoyed activities including ‘Synnova’, Christmas cookie decorating in the Annie Gill Café, ‘Little Explorers’, visual impairment simulation in the health and social care department, circuit making in the electrical installation workshop, and virtual reality in the IT department.
At the end of their visit, those interested in studying a particular area had an opportunity to apply for the courses they were interested in.
Principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We’re pleased to have opened for full time applications earlier this year to provide more flexibility and opportunity for people interested in joining us at UCM.
‘We’ve got a fantastic range of courses and some very interesting subjects. We’re pleased to provide both vocational training, for industries such as construction, engineering and hair and beauty, and more traditionally academic programmes, such as history, science and IT.
‘Whether you’re a school pupil finishing your GCSEs and thinking about the next step in your journey, or are a mature student looking to return to education, we’re pleased to welcome you to UCM.’
UCM’s next open event is specifically for people interested in studying a degree, degree-level or postgraduate programme.
It will be held today (Thursday) at the Nunnery Campus, 4.30pm to 7pm.
To apply for a full-time course visit www.ucm.ac.im