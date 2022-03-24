College is set to offer new forensics course

A new course has been launched at University College Isle of Man (UCM) which has been billed as an important stepping stone for the island’s future psychologists, crime scene investigators and legal professionals.

The BTEC National Foundation Diploma in Forensic and Criminal Investigation will cover six modules including principles and applications of science, practical scientific procedures and techniques, science investigation skills, forensic investigation procedures in practice, physiology of human body systems and environmental forensics.

Karen Davies, head of UCM’s wellbeing faculty, said: ‘At UCM we’re well-known for providing fantastic art, construction and beauty courses, but people are often surprised to hear about the wide range of courses in other areas such as health and social care, digital enterprise, sport and of course our degree level courses.

‘This is the perfect foundation for anyone who wants to enter this industry.

‘It’s a fascinating area of study and we’re really excited to be able to offer this course at UCM.’

The qualification is equivalent to three A-levels and provides students with UCAS points to continue their studies at degree level.

Alongside the course, students will also study A-level sociology and AS-level psychology.

Mrs Davies added: ‘All of the subject areas at University College Isle of Man are taught to an extremely high standard with staff who have real-world experience of that subject.

‘Our courses are selected and developed to meet the needs of our island and our students, so you can be sure that studying at UCM means you get a fantastic education which translates into a future career.’