School pupil Connie Edwards has won the top prize in a law firm’s competition.
Simcocks Advocates has been running an essay competition for A level and International Baccalaureate students interested in a career in law for six years.
Advocates and trainee advocates of the company visited high schools earlier this year to launch the competition.
Students from all the island’s high schools entered the writing competition, responding to one of the following questions:
1. The law prioritises the protection of children and thus it provides them with little to no real autonomy. Discuss.
She wrote a well-considered and expressed discussion on the subject of child protection and autonomy.
She has been presented with a £500 voucher prize, and is keen to take a work experience placement at Simcocks later this year.
Simcocks’ head of litigation and dispute resolution, Chris Brooks, said: ‘I was very pleased to meet some of the students and to read the entries we received.
‘It’s always heartening to see the quality of thought and consideration displayed by the next generation of professionals, and a pleasure to read their ideas.’