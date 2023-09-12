A Ballakermeen student has launched a podcast which aims to remove some of the stereotypes around disabilities.
Evie Roberts, 14, is blind and called her podcast series ‘Talking in the Dark’.
Evie first interviewed the MSPCA’s Krysia Boruch and her tortoise Michelle.
Since then, Evie has interviewed Beth Penhallurick from the Manx Wildlife Trust, James and Laura from the world-famous Hammond School for Performing Arts, Kat from Riding For The Disabled and Debbie from Sight Matters.
Her most recent podcast features a man who took on this year’s Parish Walk Adam Knight. Evie spoke with Adam about his long and challenging illness and making the huge decision to have one of his legs amputated.
Adam shares with Evie an incredible story of cancer, treatment, recovery and his recent participation in the Manx Parish walk.
You can find Evie’s podcast on the following platforms:
l Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094772945864
l YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Talkinginthedarkpodcast
l Spotify: Search ‘Talking in the Dark With Evie Roberts’