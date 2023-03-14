Students from University College Isle of Man’s fitness and health foundation degree ran a session at the National Sports Centre to encourage sporting participation among children.
Pupils from Ballacottier, Manor Park and Anagh Coar primary schools were invited to get involved with the session, which saw more than 70 children enjoying the afternoon.
UCM’s sports students, Morgan Naylor, Libbie Christian, Peter Boussougou and Joe Middleton, as a team, were responsible for the planning, organisation and delivery of the event, which included sessions in badminton, basketball and cricket, all of which contributed towards a portion of their overall module grade.
John Lund, UCM sport lecturer, said: ‘It was great to see the students really taking ownership and responsibility of the event.
‘They had to liaise appropriately with schools before-hand, hire the NSC sport halls, work with local businesses to support the event and come up with suitable session plans for the primary school pupils.
‘Although our students are all very active and involved in sport, this might have been the first time they have organised a coaching session for such a large group. They should be proud of themselves, as we are.’