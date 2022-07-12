‘Gadgeteers’ summer reading challenge

This summer, children can visit the Harvey Briggs Onchan Library to get involved in a science and innovation-themed Summer Reading Challenge.

The challenge invited children to join six fictional ‘Gadgeteers’.

The characters – brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford – use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

They have been created in partnership with Science Museum Group.

Through an exciting book collection and accompanying activities, the Gadgeteers will help to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them, and encourage them to feed their imagination over the summer holidays.

They will be boggled by brilliant facts, gaze at the stars, and be inspired by tales of creativity and invention.

Since 1999, the popular challenge has encouraged children aged four to 11 to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence and helping to prevent the ‘dip’ in reading skills while children are out of school.

It is presented by The Reading Agency, and is delivered in partnership with public libraries and funded by Arts Council England.

Each year the challenge aims to motivate more than 700,000 children to keep reading to build their skills and confidence.

The digital Summer Reading Challenge platform will also encourage children with limited physical access to the library to take part in the challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge is an ideal opportunity to help engage reluctant readers and introduce new members to the library.

Membership of Onchan Library is free to all.

The Summer Reading Challenge runs from Saturday, July 16, until Friday, September 30.

Free materials are provided from Onchan Library and online via the Challenge website - summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.