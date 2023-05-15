The new outdoor facility would have two classrooms and toilet facilities.
In a House of Keys sitting in December 2022, Education, Sport and Culture minister Julie Edge said that design work for construction of a new High School on the site would come ‘within 12 months’.
In August 2021, a report found the current building was ‘below par’ for students and ‘not fit for purpose’.
A letter from the CJ Design Limited with the application said: ‘The applicant confirms that the mobile classrooms are required to provide teaching accommodation for the school, pending its planned redevelopment.
‘Currently certain classes for older students are held in accommodation off campus in the Castletown Youth Centre located on Arbory Street.’
The DESC says the building won’t ‘increase’ the amount of students at the school but is to stop off-site lessons for older students.