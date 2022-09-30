‘Innovative’ headteachers take over extra schools in shake-up
Adrian Shorthouse
Two primary schools in the island will have new head teachers from the start of 2023.
Max Kelly will take over from Rose Burton at Willaston and Adrian Shorthouse will take on Scoill yn Jubilee after Jayne Adamson retires.
Head teacher of both Laxey and Dhoon Mr Kelly, and Mr Shorthouse, Kewaigue head teacher, will both continue in their current positions.
Mr Shorthouse, who has been with Kewaigue for eight years, said: ‘I am really looking forward to being part of the team at Scoill yn Jubilee.
‘Getting to know the children, parents and staff in the coming months will be a priority, to ensure the school goes from strength-to-strength, whilst maintaining my relationships and continuing to support and develop Kewaigue, so it continues to thrive.’
Mr Kelly added: ‘I am very excited to get started and get to know everyone involved at Willaston School, which I know has a great reputation.
‘I am experienced in balancing my time effectively and I am really looking forward to the challenges ahead.
‘In the initial months I will endeavour to meet as many people as possible and would happily welcome any parents, carers or valued members of the school community to say hello.’
Both will spend time getting to know their new schools in the coming months before taking up their positions on January 1, according to the government.
Education Minister Julie Edge thanked both previous head teachers for their work.
She said: ‘Mr Kelly and Mr Shorthouse are both experienced and innovative head teachers and we are confident that all schools will thrive under their leadership.
‘I would like to personally thank Mrs Burton and Mrs Adamson for their hard work, passion, determination and leadership.’
