More than 1,000 students were given the opportunity to explore their potential, contribute their perspectives and help shape a vision for the Isle of Man’s future at the inaugural ‘Youth Impact Summit’ in September.
The event was a chance to celebrate young talent, showcase the range of opportunities within the Island’s thriving economy and provide students with the opportunity to engage with political leaders.
Attendees had the unique opportunity to hear from some of the winners of Gef’s 30 Under 30. Alongside local entrepreneurs and business leaders who shared their ‘secrets to success’, these trailblazers provided valuable insights and inspiration to an audience of engaged young people.
The summit also featured presentations by Team Mindcore, who were crowned champions in the Junior Achievement Europe awards in Istanbul this year, and Graham Kinrade, Chief Officer of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, who gave the keynote speech titled ‘Human values for the future’.