The Villa Marina in Douglas was transformed into a captivating learning hub, featuring three immersive zones dedicated to Engineering & Construction, Science, and Technology & Maths.
More than 30 on-island companies and organisations set up interactive exhibits, providing students with hands-on experiences that showcased how STEM principles are applied in various industries.
The young participants were engaged in diverse activities, ranging from bridge construction and coding robots to recording TV shows, grading the size of scallops, building boats and even driving diggers in a life-size simulator. They gained a valuable insight into how fibre optic cables enable their favourite video games to function, offering something for every curious young mind.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, emphasised the significance of STEMfest for primary school children, stating: ‘I think STEMfest is a real benefit to our primary school children. It’s really important that we get them engaged at a very early age in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths and enable them to understand about the exciting jobs and opportunities there are for them in the future.
‘In essence, STEMfest and similar initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping the future by empowering the next generation with the knowledge, enthusiasm, and inspiration needed to thrive in the dynamic world of STEM.’
The event was organised by the Department for Enterprise with support from the Awareness of Careers in Engineering Steering Group, Construction Isle of Man, members of STEM organisations and the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
If your company or school would like to participate in next year’s STEMfest please get in touch with us at [email protected]