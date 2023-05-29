A law firm is paying for a research project that will focus on the Isle of Man
The ‘Corlett Bolton Award’ is a £5,000 grant to enable a selected single research project to be undertaken that will enhance knowledge and understanding of the Isle of Man’s environment, culture, history, or society.
Sally Bolton, director of Corlett Bolton, said: ‘Corlett Bolton has enjoyed 30 years of support from the local community, so we decided to create this grant award of £5,000 for the project that we determine will best enhance knowledge and understanding of an element of Manx life.
‘We are delighted to be able to take the opportunity to give back in a small way for the benefit of the Isle of Man, in what is our 30th anniversary year.’
The research project should cover a topic within one of the following areas:
· the natural environment of the Isle of Man, including its flora and fauna
· an environmental issue specific to the Isle of Man e.g. air quality, water quality
· Manx social history
· Manx culture
· social care or social problems, for example homelessness
Corlett Bolton is being supported by University College Isle of Man’s research ethics and governance committee.
Gail Corrin, UCM’s higher education manager, said: ‘We were pleased to be approached by Corlett Bolton to help facilitate this award which really does highlight the importance of research in the development and success of our community.
‘Through the annual Research Festival we see the wide range of fantastic research that is being conducted on or about the Isle of Man, and we’re sure that this grant will result some interesting and highly valuable data.’
Details on how to submit an initial expression of interest in applying for the Corlett Bolton Award be found at www.ucm.ac.im/researchaward